Logan Paul sues Floyd Mayweather for not paying him for their boxing match

Logan Paul has reportedly sued Floyd Mayweather.

Paul and Mayweather had an exhibition boxing match in June in a highly-anticipated fight. The fight reportedly sold around one million pay-per-views but months later, Paul recently revealed Mayweather had still never paid him, and now, his brother, Jake Paul revealed Logan has sued the former boxing world champion.

“He really hasn’t [paid Logan],” Jake said at a London press conference to promote Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor (via Mirror). “There’s a lawsuit that was opened up last week or two weeks ago. They’re pressuring him both legally and behind-the-scenes, but it’s embarrassing for Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather to not have enough money to pay my brother.”

At this time, Mayweather has not publicly commented on him apparently not paying Paul and whether or not he will is also uncertain. However, if he truly hasn’t paid the YouTuber this lawsuit will be interesting as Paul is finally getting fed up with not getting paid.

In the fight, Logan Paul also put up a good showing as he went all eight rounds. Although no winner was announced Paul did better than many thought and he claimed he “retired” Floyd Mayweather.

“I retired Floyd Mayweather. The dude’s on my highlight reel. I busted his ear drum. So yeah, I’m going to be back in a big f***ing way. I’m just on some s*** right now, I’m doing something else but I’ll be back.”

As for Mayweather, he has not fought since the exhibition bout against Paul in June. After that, he said he may retire from the sport but still continues to entertain exhibition matches. ‘Money’ has been rumored to box another YouTuber in Dubai in the very near future, but perhaps this lawsuit could hinder that.

What do you make of Logan Paul suing Floyd Mayweather after allegedly being stiffed for their fight?