UFC 270 | Pro fighters make their picks for Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane title fight

In the main event of UFC 270, the heavyweight title is up for grabs as Francis Ngannou looks to defend the belt for the first time against the interim champ, Ciryl Gane.

Heading into the fight, Ngannou is a +135 underdog while the Frenchman is a -155 favorite.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros are nearly unanimous in thinking Ngannou eventually finds the KO shot to defend his belt and remain the heavyweight champ.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane:

Greg Hardy, UFC heavyweight: I’m going to go with Ngannou. Size, speed, power, has is the recipe to success. He has that one-punch KO power, a great camp. Although Gane is super technical and versatile, I believe Ngannou can find the KO punch.

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: If Ngannou lands he wins, but Gane is so technical and has all the weapons in the world. Fighting is such a weird sport where you can’t pick confidently pick in any sport but I’ll say Ngannou.

Cody Stamann, UFC bantamweight: Ngannou. I think Francis can pull it off, people seem to forget he has that freakish power as everyone is talking about how good Gane is but Ngannou will shut his lights off.

Chris Curtis, UFC middleweight: I like Ciryl Gane but why are people thinking he is immune to getting hit by Francis. Ngannou has gotten a lot better and for Ciryl to win the fight he needs to not get touched by Ngannou for 25 minutes and I don’t think that is possible. I’m going to go with Francis Ngannou by KO.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Francis Ngannou, he’s too powerful and his technique is better. All it takes is one shot and I think he lands it.

Jason Witt, UFC welterweight: Ngannou is getting better every time like you saw the difference between the first and second Stipe fights. Gane, however, is so good and technical that makes this fight so interesting. One-shot could determine the entire fight. If I had to pick, I’d say Ngannou because of his power in his hands as he can be losing the entire time and then land the shot.

Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: I can’t pick against Francis Ngannou with his KO power. Even though Gane looked great against Lewis I think Ngannou will find his chin.

Chase Sherman, UFC heavyweight: I really think Ciryl Gane is going to win it, he’s going to outpoint Ngannou. He’s just more technical than Ngannou.

Ramiz Brahimaj, UFC welterweight: There is something about Gane that Ngannou doesn’t like and you can tell that. Gane is the better and more technical fighter but Ngannou has the freakish power and I think he lands the KO shot.

Joseph Holmes, UFC middleweight: Ngannou for sure. You can’t pick against him with his power.

***

Fighters picking Francis Ngannou: Greg Hardy, Brandon Royval, Cody Stamann, Chris Curtis, Terrance McKinney, Jason Witt, Vince Morales, Ramiz Brahimaj, Joseph Holmes

Fighters picking Ciryl Gane: Chase Sherman

Who do you think wins the UFC 270 main event between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane?