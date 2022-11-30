Tai Tuivasa admits he’s never heard of Sergei Pavlovich, but excited to “put on a show” at UFC Orlando: “I come to entertain the fans”

Tai Tuivasa wasn’t sure who Sergei Pavlovich was when he got the offer to face him at UFC Orlando.

After Tuivasa lost to Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris he wasn’t sure what would be next for him. Yet, the Aussie wanted to fight one more time in 2022. He ended up getting his wish as he will face Pavlovich at UFC Orlando.

However, when Tuivasa was offered Pavlovich, he says he had never heard of him. But, after looking into him, he is excited about the matchup as he expects it to be a very entertaining fight for the fans.

“Well yeah, that is the narrative of it, I think, I suppose that is why they offered him to me,” Tuivasa said at media day about this being a striking fight. “Everyone must be scared of him. I accepted the fight and didn’t really know who it was. So, I looked and I think it is going to be a great fight for the fans. I come to entertain the fans and put on a show. I think that is what me and Sergei are going to do on the weekend.”

When asked if he was scared about fighting anyone, Tuivasa laughed and made it clear he is happy to fight whoever.

“I’m not scared of fighting, that’s for sure,” Tuivasa said.

Although Tai Tuivasa didn’t know who Sergei Pavlovich is, the Russian is ranked fifth and is 4-1 in the UFC. Along with that, he’s coming off a knockout win over Derrick Lewis, who Tuivasa also beat. But, after studying Pavlovich, the Aussie believes it was an early stoppage.

As for Tuivasa, the loss to Gane snapped his five-fight win streak as he had beaten the likes of Lewis, Greg Hardy, and Augusto Sakai among others.

