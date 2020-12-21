SUG 19 Results: Bader defeats Rumble, Cerrone submits RDA

Ryan Bader and Donald Cerrone picked up big wins in what proved to be an entertaining night of action at Submission Underground 19.

Chael Sonnen’s SUG promotion has been able to draw in some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts over the years, and that trend continued last night as several current and former UFC & Bellator stars hit the ground for some fun grappling exchanges.

Courtesy of FanSided’s Amy Kaplan, here are the results from the event.

What do you think? Did RDA tap to Cowboy? #SUG19 pic.twitter.com/tBteqWSbSp — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) December 21, 2020

#SUG19 OFFICIAL RESULTS: Ryan Bader defeated Anthony “Rumble” Johnson via the quickest escape time in overtime. pic.twitter.com/qPEO590vf6 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) December 21, 2020

#SUG19 OFFICIAL RESULTS: Mason Fowler defeated Satoshi Ishii via submission in overtime (armbar) * for the absolute championship pic.twitter.com/4UdxhdFwR2 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) December 21, 2020

Main Card

Mason Fowler def. Satoshi Ishii via OT submission (armbar) to retain SUG Absolute Championship

Donald Cerrone def. Rafael dos Anjos via OT submission (armbar)

Ryan Bader def. Anthony Johnson via OT quickest escape time

Craig Jones def. Brent Primus via submission (RNC)

Kevin Casey def. Gabriel Checco via OT submission (armbar)

Amanda Loewen def. Felicia Spencer via submission (armbar) to win SUG Women’s Championship

Prelims

Andy Varela def. Cris Lencioni via OT submission (RNC)

Phill Schwartz def. Alex Larmey via OT submission (armbar)

Charlie Gilpin def. Paul Kaufman via submission (top-side guillotine)

Denny Prokopos def. Don Stoner via OT submission (armbar)

Cerrone has had the definition of a tough year on the MMA side of things with two defeats and one draw in 2020, and that journey began against Conor McGregor in January. On that night, we now know that “Cowboy” didn’t really even want to be there.

“Donald showed up, Cowboy wasn’t there. The wrong guy showed up, couldn’t get going, couldn’t get excited, couldn’t get fired up, didn’t want to be there. Biggest fight, all the attention, my time to shine, I didn’t want to be there. (Expletive) it was crazy man. I don’t know why, I don’t how, I don’t know how to change that, but it sucks man.”

“Sometimes I show up there and I’m f***ing ready, I’m fired up and I’m ready to go, sometimes I get there and I’m like ‘I don’t even want to be here.’ So, don’t know, no idea, wish I had the answer. Two days before the fight I was f***ing like, it was just hard. When I showed up there that morning, it was like ‘Man, f**k’ I just wasn’t feeling it.”

Evidently, Donald Cerrone was feeling much more on point at SUG 19.