Stipe Miocic responds to Daniel Cormier’s wrestling shoes comment: “I thought we were fighting”

Stipe Miocic has a simple message for Daniel Cormier who told the champ he better bring his wrestling shoes when they fight again.

On August 15, in the main event of UFC 252, Stipe Miocic is looking to defend his heavyweight title when he battles Daniel Cormier for the third time. It is a fight many fans are looking forward to, but when they do fight, it will be in the smaller Octagon.

For Miocic, he says he doesn’t like the smaller cage but there is nothing he can do about it now.

“A bigger cage is better of course,” Miocic said to ESPN. “It is what it is. I’m not going to cry about it. I definitely tried to get a bigger cage, but it wasn’t in the cards. What are you gonna do? I’m not worried. My [gym’s] cage is the same size, and I’ve been working on everything.”

Ahead of the fight, Cormier has been vocal about the fact he will be looking to wrestle Miocic early and often.

“I love fighting at the APEX,” Cormier said on DC & Helwani. “That old leg is gonna be right in front of me to grab. I’ll be like Curtis Blaydes. If you want to see a 25-minute stand-up fight, that’s not what you’re getting. I hope Stipe has his wrestling shoes, because with the small cage, single-leg, single-leg, single-leg, single-leg, wrestling. It is what it is. Sorry.”

For Stipe Miocic, he doesn’t understand that as he wants to remind Cormier they are getting into a fight and every round starts standing.

“There are a lot more angles and stuff, and getting pushed against the cage, you don’t have that extra five feet. We’ve definitely been training wrestling more,” Stipe Miocic concluded. “He said to bring my wrestling shoes. He’ll definitely try to wrestle me, but every fight starts standing, don’t forget that. We’ll see. Take me down then. We’re wrestling? I thought we were fighting.”

Who do you think will win the trilogy, Stipe Miocic or Daniel Cormier?