Chael Sonnen shares his take on who is the greatest UFC fighter to never get a title shot

Chael Sonnen has named his pick for the best UFC fighter to never receive a title shot.

The MMA fighter turned analyst is known for his thorough breakdowns of MMA fights and his in-depth insights. Today is no exception as he shared the name of the man he believes is the greatest UFC fighter who never got the chance to fight for gold.

Jaccerre was best to never get shot. https://t.co/gw2HMENsw0 — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) July 16, 2020



According to Sonnen, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza is the “best to never get [a] shot”. In his most recent fights, Jacare has experienced two back-to-back losses against Jan Blachowicz and Jack Hermansson, both by decision. He’s experienced a few tough losses over the last few years, but nevertheless, he still has one of the most accomplished records on the UFC roster.

Over the years, the 40-year old has battled stars including Chris Weidman, Kelvin Gastelum, Derek Brunson, Robert Whittaker, Vitor Belfort, Gegard Mousasi, Yushin Okami, Luke Rockhold and Robbie Lawler, beating some and coming up short against others. He has accomplished multiple highlight-reel victories, leaving many fans shocked that he has never claimed the middleweight crown. Sonnen is evidently among them.

Jacare was expected to return to the Octagon at UFC 249 to fight Uriah Hall, but unfortunately he had to pull out after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a report from ESPN‘s Brett Okamoto, one of Jacare’s family members previously tested positive for coronavirus which was disclosed to the UFC prior to the bout. Jacare then took a test whilst in self-isolation, he tested positive and was pulled from the upcoming card. The 40-year old issued a statement on his disappointing withdrawal.

“I was very sad to not be able to fight at UFC 249, but I want you to know that, as soon as I’m medically cleared, I hope to reschedule my fight with Uriah Hall so that I can put on the show that everyone expects,” Jacare wrote. “I thank my corners for the partnership, my opponent for the words of support and the UFC for all the care.

“Thank you all for the kind messages I have received in the last few days,” Jacare added. “The upcoming weeks I will be secluded with my family and coaches and focused on our health so I can be back soon. Thank you!”

Jorge Masvidal also chimed in on this topic, arguing that Yoel Romero is the best fighter to never win a UFC title—though he has had multiple title shots.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen that Jacare Souza is the best UFC fighter who has never won a title? Or do you think another fighter such as Yoel Romero is the best un-crowned UFC fighter?