Stipe Miocic rates Jon Jones’ chances at heavyweight

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has shared his thoughts on Jon Jones’ planned move up to the promotion’s heaviest division.

Jones, the long-time UFC light heavyweight champion, recently vacated his title with plans to move up to the heavyweight division and ultimately challenge Miocic for the title.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Miocic shared his thoughts on how Jones’ skills with translate to this heavier weight class.

“He’s got great technique,” Miocic said (via MMA News). “That’s definitely gonna help him. He’s very fluid in what he does. He’s got a great, strategic plan to how he fights. Half the game is having a good plan every time you go in and fight.”

While Miocic believes Jones has plenty of skill and fight IQ, he reminds that, at heavyweight, even the greatest fighters can be taken down by one well-placed strike.

“Listen, it’s big boys and they’ve got small gloves on,” Miocic said. “It just takes one. I don’t care if you hit hard or not, you can still get caught. I don’t care who you are.”

Stipe Miocic last fought at UFC 252, when he defended the UFC heavyweight title with a decision triumph over the retiring Daniel Cormier. From here, it’s not clear who he’ll fight next, though the frontrunners seem to be streaking heavyweight knockout artist Francis Ngannou and Jones.

When asked who he’d prefer to fight next, the champ was indifferent.

“I’ll fight anyone,” Miocic said. “I don’t really call people out. Whoever they put me in front of, I’m gonna fight. That’s what I do. That’s what I signed up for. If it’s him or it’s Ngannou or whoever, I’m ready to go.”

Do you think we’ll see Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones meet in a heavyweight championship superfight in the future? If so, who do you envision winning the matchup? Let us know in the comments section below.