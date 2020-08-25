Cody Garbrandt reacts to Aljamain Sterling receiving bantamweight title shot against Petr Yan

Cody Garbrandt took the time to mock Aljamain Sterling’s upcoming title shot against Petr Yan.

“The Funkmaster” has been asking for a title shot for some time, especially following his first-round submission victory against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250 in June. It brought his current win streak up to five, leaving many to assume he would be next in line for a shot at the title. Now, UFC president Dana White has finally granted his wishes after weeks of not committing to the matchup. At the UFC on ESPN 15 press conference, he said that Sterling is likely next in line to fight Yan.

Sterling reacted to the good news on social media.

“About time!! I’m coming for you soon my Russian friend,” he wrote, targeting Yan.

The former champion, Cody Garbrandt also reacted to the news on social media.

“Good so we can stop seeing him beg for it, “Garbrandt wrote. “That shit was blowing up my time line.”

There might be a twinge of jealously from Garbrandt, given that he previously held the 135-pound belt, however, he currently has his sights set on a move down to flyweight and a title shot against the 125-pound champion Deiveson Figueiredo. The fight is expected to take place in the main event of UFC 255 on November 21, with Valentina Shevchenko and Jennifer Maia as the co-main event for the women’s flyweight belt.

Speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, White explained why Garbrandt gets to jump ahead of the likes of Brandon Moreno, Alex Perez, and Askar Askarov, who all have proven track records in the flyweight division.

“Well he wanted to, he wanted to move down, he wanted to move down in weight and he wanted to take that opportunity and we loved it,” he said of Garbrandt. “So we did it. It will be a fun fight.”

