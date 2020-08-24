Stipe Miocic confident he would “dominate” Francis Ngannou in potential rematch: “Same result”

Stipe Miocic believes Francis Ngannou has earned another title shot, but he doesn’t think the result will be any different.

Miocic and Ngannou first fought back at UFC 220 in January of 2018. Ngannou entered the scrap with a ton of hype behind him and many believing he would KO Miocic early. Yet, that is far from what happened as the heavyweight champ used his wrestling to dominate the fight and win every single round on every judge’s scorecard.

Although the first fight wasn’t close, Ngannou is on a four-fight winning streak with all the wins coming by knockout. So, Miocic believes he is the number one contender and deserves another chance.

“I think so. Ngannou has definitely shown a lot better stuff since the first fight,” Miocic said to ESPN. “He’s knocking everyone out in the first round. He’s just on a tear.”

Stipe Miocic is currently coming off his trilogy fights with Daniel Cormier. Yet, already people are wondering what is next for him. Some have pointed to a rematch with Ngannou or a superfight with Jon Jones. For Miocic, he says he doesn’t care who he is fighting next.

“I don’t know,” Miocic said. “[Jones has] got a great résumé. But other guys have worked hard to get where they need to get. I’m not the matchmaker, so I can’t really say anything. I fight. If I was a matchmaker, I wouldn’t be fighting. I’ll do what the UFC decides.”

If the Ngannou rematch is the next fight, Stipe Miocic doesn’t see how it is any different than the first scrap. He knows he is better than Ngannou and believes he would dominate the top contender again.

“The same thing is gonna happen. Same result. There’s no difference that’s gonna happen. I’m gonna win and dominate,” he concluded.

Do you agree with Stipe Miocic that he would dominate Francis Ngannou in a rematch?