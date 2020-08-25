Corey Anderson fires back after jab from Dana White

New Bellator light heavyweight contender Corey Anderson fired back after a jab from UFC president Dana White following his departure.

Anderson recently asked for and was granted his release from the UFC and he immediately signed with Bellator to a lucrative contract that he says pays more than his old deal. Anderson has been vocal about not feeling respected enough by the UFC, and when the opportunity arose to become a free agent he went and took it. Anderson was a top-five ranked light heavyweight in the UFC, so this is a big signing for Bellator.

At the recent UFC on ESPN 15 event, White was asked about Anderson’s departure to Bellator at the post-fight press conference. The UFC bossman said that it was a mutual decision to let Anderson go, insinuating the competition is weaker in Bellator.

“Yeah, um, first of all, it’s the right move for him. This isn’t something that we’ve never done before. I think that he feels, and we feel, that he can be more competitive there,” White said.

Anderson saw the comments from White and fired back at the UFC president for his remarks. Check out what Anderson wrote on his Twitter.

It doesn't bother me that he's still lyin on my name. Anyone who knows me or knows MMA knows this isn't true. But what doesn't sit right with me is the people I consider close to me who have power that knows this isn't true are sitting quiet. Just know I see you. #thataintloyal https://t.co/xRhP5wsHuf — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) August 24, 2020

Anderson recently spoke about how he became a free agent, explaining how his new deal with Bellator works in comparison to his old UFC deal.

“They were ready to release me so quick, I was like let’s do it, let’s see what other options are out there. (Manager Ali Abdelaziz) made some calls. He called me back a few minutes later with Bellator, a big contract and all I’m going to say is I get a show and a win bonus. My show money in Bellator, I make more than I would have in the UFC winning with the Reebok sponsors and anything else I would have got,” Anderson said.

It’s clear that while it was a mutual decision to let Anderson go from the UFC, the reasons that both parties believe that Anderson left are much different.

Do you think Dana White has a point about Corey Anderson?