What’s next for Robert Whittaker and Darren Till after UFC Fight Island 3?

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 3, a very intriguing middleweight bout between former champion Robert Whittaker and Darren Till headlined the card.

Whittaker was looking to return to the win column following his KO loss to Israel Adesanya. Till, meanwhile, said all week he would beat Whittaker and earn himself a title shot. But, in the end, it was Whittaker who got the job done by decision.

Now, following the event, here is what I think should be next for Robert Whittaker and Darren Till?

Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker proved he is still a championship-level fighter. The Aussie was making his highly-anticipated return to the Octagon and looked good in the process winning a unanimous decision over a tough opponent in Till.

Early on, Whittaker did get dropped but he recovered and stuck to his gameplan to edge out the win. Now, the big question for the Aussie is what is next. Jack Hermansson said he wanted the winner of Whittaker-Till but I don’t see that happening.

Instead, Jared Cannonier, who many believe is the number one contender will probably need another fight. So, a scrap between Whittaker and Cannonier makes sense for an October or November date. The winner would then fight the winner of Adesanya-Costa.

Darren Till

Although Darren Till lost, he proved he belongs at the top of the middleweight division. The Englishman is now 1-1 at 185-pounds, but is a star and could very well only have to win two wins in a row and earn a title shot.

Yet, before Darren Till can start to think of his next opponent he said he believes he needs knee surgery as he felt his knee pop. Once he is fully healed a logical next opponent is the loser of Yoel Romero vs. Uriah Hall that is set to happen in August.

Till and Romero have had a little back-and-forth. So, if the Cuban loses, the lead up to Till-Romero would be funny. If it is Hall that loses, a scrap between the Englishman and Hall would be a strikers delight and add to any pay-per-view main card.

What do you think should be next for Robert Whittaker and Darren Till after UFC Fight Island 3?