Stephen Thompson taunts Colby Covington for suggesting that he’s “not scary”

UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson taunted divisional rival Colby Covington for suggesting that he’s “not scary.”

Thompson has been hoping to land a title fight against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on the heels of decisions wins over Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque. Since Thompson is one of the few welterweight contenders that the champ hasn’t fought yet, some believe Thompson has a good chance to get the title shot. But with Usman most likely set to rematch Jorge Masvidal next after they coach TUF against each other, Thompson is not turning his attention to another stud welterweight contender in the form of Covington.

Responding to Covington’s recent comments that Thompson is not a “scary” fighter, “Wonderboy” told “Chaos” that if he’s not scared of him that they should fight next.

If I’m not scary….fight me! @ColbyCovMMA

Covington is still chasing after another title shot against Usman himself, but with Masvidal likely getting the next crack at the belt, Covington is in a similar spot as Thompson as contenders who need to stay busy while the title is being fought for. With Covington coming off of a TKO win over Tyron Woodley and with Thompson coming off of two straight wins, this seems like a great fight between two of the best welterweights in the world, and the winner of this bout would absolutely be in the running to get a title shot at 170lbs.

Then again, there are still other fighters such as Leon Edwards and Gilbert Burns who are also chasing after that title shot. It’s a stacked division right now with a number of high-level fighters chasing after the great Usman and his title. Masvidal seems to have the edge, but if Covington and Thompson want to prove why they should be next to get the title shot after him then a No. 1 contender matchup between these two rivals makes so much sense.

Do you think the UFC should book Stephen Thompson vs. Colby Covington?