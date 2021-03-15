Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua betting odds released for upcoming heavyweight boxing match

Boxing star Tyson Fury has opened as the betting favorite to defeat Anthony Joshua in their heavyweight boxing match set for later this year.

It was officially announced on Monday that Fury and Joshua have officially signed a two-fight contract to fight each other this summer and then have a rematch at the end of the year. The heavyweight boxing championship will be unified in this massive fight between two of the biggest superstar boxers. With the Fury vs. Joshua fight now official, the sportsbooks have opened up the betting odds for this huge heavyweight title fight. Take a look at the opening odds for the Fury vs. Joshua matchup below (via BetOnline).

Here are the opening odds for Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua: Tyson Fury -190 (10/19)

Anthony Joshua +165 (33/20) Who ya got? 🤔 (odds via @betonline_ag) pic.twitter.com/7UXNZbaL8O — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 15, 2021

Boxing Odds

Tyson Fury -190

Anthony Joshua +165

Fury opened up as a -190 betting favorite. That means that a $190 bet would win you $100. As for Joshua, he opened up as a +165 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $165. Both Fury and Joshua typically opened as the betting favorite for the majority of their matches, but in this superfight between two of the best in the world, it’s Fury who opens up as the betting favorite with Joshua as the underdog to start off.

Fury (30-0-1) is coming off of three straight wins, including a brutal TKO victory over Deontay Wilder in his last outing. That fight was in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, so Fury will be coming into this Joshua fight off of a layoff. But with an undefeated record and incredible knockout power in his hands, he’s the favorite here.

Joshua (24-1) is coming off of back-to-back wins over Anthony Ruiz Jr. and Kubrat Pulev, with the Ruiz Jr. win avenging his only career loss. The Pulev fight took place in December 2020 so Joshua fought more recently than Fury. He’s also the younger fighter by one year, stepping into the ring at age 31 compared to 32 years old for Fury.

Who is your money on in this heavyweight boxing match between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua?