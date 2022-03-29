Stephen Thompson shares his thoughts on Jorge Masvidal’s loss to Colby Covington: “I just wanted to give him a big hug”

UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson has given his thoughts on Colby Covington’s UFC 272 victory over Jorge Masvidal.

In the main event of the pay-per-view in Las Vegas earlier this month, Colby Covington managed to get the better of Jorge Masvidal with a dominant unanimous decision win. The triumph brought an end to their years-long rivalry and established, at least for now, that “Chaos” is the better fighter of the two.

Someone who knows what it’s like to battle Jorge Masvidal is Stephen Thompson. The man known as “Wonderboy” was able to defeat “Gamebred” way back at UFC 217 and recently, he suggested that he’d be open to a rematch with his fellow divisional contender.

In an appearance on The MMA Hour, Thompson also spoke about Covington vs Masvidal and how it all went down.

“You know what I just wanted to give him a big hug like, I’ve been there, I’ve been there bro. I mean the guy is just constantly taking you down and he’s the guy who just wants to bang. Give him somebody that wants to fight, and that will be a fight of the night.”

“He wasn’t able to pull it off and then you’ve got the fight on the street after the fight. I was like come on man, come on guys, we get paid for this, let’s go! You ain’t gotta be doing that in the street. So, it is what it is.”

Thompson last fought back in December when he fell to a decision loss at the hands of Belal Muhammad. While his next opponent is unclear, it wouldn’t be an awful idea to run Thompson vs Masvidal back.

What are your thoughts on Colby Covington’s win over Jorge Masvidal? Could we see Stephen Thompson take on the Miami star at some point this year?