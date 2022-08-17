Leon Edwards doesn’t believe Kamaru Usman is the pound-for-pound best ahead of UFC 278: “I don’t see it”

Leon Edwards doesn’t think Kamaru Usman is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the UFC.

Edwards is set to rematch Usman in the main event of UFC 278 as he looks to end the championship reign of ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’. Although Usman has been dominant in the UFC, Edwards doesn’t think the champ is the pound-for-pound best.

“All this pound-for-pound talk, I don’t see it. I don’t see it in his fights, I don’t see it in his techniques. He’s a very good fighter, he has improved,” Edwards said at UFC 278 media day. “I’m not going to into this flight blind thinking he’s another wrestler, but I just don’t see it.”

Although Edwards doesn’t think Usman is the pound-for-pound best, he does understand that the champ has been dominant. With being a dominant champ, Edwards believes if he defeats Usman at UFC 278, the two will have an immediate rematch for the trilogy bout.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“100 percent. He’s been a dominant champion, so naturally in sport in boxing or MMA, when you defend the belt a couple of times or been dominant, you get a rematch. So, I definitely envision doing it again,” Edwards said.

Leon Edwards enters the title fight having not lost since he lost to Kamaru Usman in 2015. Since then, he’s gone 9-0 with one No Contest and has proven he deserves another crack at Usman and is confident he has all the tools to win the fight and become a UFC champion.

Yet, beating Usman will be easier said than done as the champ has not lost in the UFC and has only lost once in his career. That has played a big role as to why he is atop the pound-for-pound rankings even though Edwards disagrees with it.

Do you agree with Leon Edwards that Kamaru Usman is not the pound-for-pound best fighter? Let us know in the comment section, PENN Nation!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below