Jack Hermansson pens poem to Sean Strickland following loss at UFC Vegas 47: “Best of luck to murder your next competition”

Jack Hermansson has written an amusing poem to his fans and Sean Strickland in the wake of his loss last weekend.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 47 on Saturday night, Jack Hermansson simply wasn’t able to match Sean Strickland as he fell to a decision defeat. The bout was certainly an intriguing one but in comparison to some other middleweight main events we’ve seen in recent years, it didn’t really live up to the hype.

Strickland will now continue to campaign for a world title shot whereas Hermansson will go back to the drawing board to try and figure out what went wrong.

“The Joker”, who has always had a great personality, decided to commemorate the loss on social media.

“I’m sorry fans, about tonight. I had a bad performance, and I lost the fight. It wasn’t pretty, or technically sound, I couldn’t get the bastard to the ground. Sorry Sean this one went to a decision, best of luck to murder your next competition.”

Strickland replied to the post with a respectful message to his fallen foe.

“Thank you man it was an honor. I hope we meet again! True warrior…”

Hermansson was, of course, referring to previous comments made by Strickland in which he suggested that he wouldn’t mind killing someone inside the Octagon.

The pair are heading in different directions now after their Vegas collision but given how unpredictable things are at 185 pounds, you never know whether or not their paths will cross again.

Will we see Jack Hermansson fight Sean Strickland at middleweight again before one of the two retires? Will Hermansson be able to bounce back and become a contender, or is he destined to be a gatekeeper? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!