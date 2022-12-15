Sean Strickland takes aim at former UFC champion Israel Adesanya over brass knuckles arrest: “If he was a real man, it would have been a gun”

Sean Strickland has taken aim at former UFC champion Israel Adesanya over brass knuckles arrest.

At the time of the arrest, the 33-year-old Adesanya (23-2 MMA) was travelling back to New Zealand after being dethroned as the UFC middleweight champion by Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) at UFC 281. Adesanya had been leading on the scorecards until Pereira finished him with just 2:05 left in the fifth round.

The brief arrest occurred at New York’s JFK airport and was based on Adesanya carrying brass knuckles through airport security. Brass knuckles are illegal in the state of New York.

Although taken into custody, Adesanya was quickly released by the Port Authority Police Department after explaining he had been given the brass knuckles as a gift by a fan. The illegal item was disposed of.

Had the former champion been charged and convicted, he could have faced up to one year in prison and a fine for possession of a weapon.

Sean Strickland, 31, who is never one to shy away from controversy, weighed in on Adesanya’s brief encounter with the law.

According to ‘MiddleEasy‘ Strickland had this to say about Adesanya’s arrest:

“He is another f*cking foreigner. If he was a real man, it would’ve been a gun,” Strickland said of Adesanya’s arrest. “You probably can’t even own knives in his f*cking country. I don’t know, dude. Maybe, I mean, he just got knocked out [by Alex Pereira]. There was some CTE acting up.”

Strickland (25-4 MMA) will be meeting Jared Cannonier (15-6 MMA) this coming weekend, Saturday December 17th in the middleweight main event at the UFC Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

Strickland last fought Alex Pereira in July of this year at UFC 276 where he lost via knockout.

Cannonier most recently lost to Adesanya via unanimous decision on that very same fight card at UFC 276.

What do you think of Strickland’s comment about Adesanya? Will you be watching ‘The Killa Gorilla’ and ‘Tarzan’ in the jungle this weekend? Who are you betting on for the win?

