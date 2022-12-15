Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze set for UFC 286

The UFC are close to finalising a middleweight contest between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze in March.

Sources confirmed to ESPN that the pair have agreed to a 185-pound battle at UFC 286 on March 18 in London. The UFC are yet to announce the main event for the pay-per-view show.

Brett Okamoto confirmed the matchup via Twitter.

Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze to clash at UFC 286

UFC 286 on March 18 in London is close to finalizing its first big matchup. Per sources, Vettori (@MarvinVettori) vs. Dolidze (@romandolidzeufc) is on tap at middleweight. Nos. 4 and 8 in the rankings. pic.twitter.com/b6mKcf3h0R — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 15, 2022

Vettori stands at (18-5-1) in his professional MMA career. Over the years the Italian native has been one of the most consistent performers in the middleweight division. However, he fell short in his mission in capturing the divisions title after going five-hard rounds with Israel Adesanya in June 2021.

Vettori has only competed once this year, dropping a unanimous decision to Robert Whittaker in Paris. The 29-year-old is yet to face newly crowned champion Alex Pereira, who recently dethroned Adesanya at UFC 281. This allows Vettori with an opportunity to challenge for the title once again.

Dolidze (12-1) enters the bout boasting a four-fight win streak, with three stoppages under his belt. The Georgian joined the organisation in 2019, and has rapidly accumulated six victories, with just one defeat.

The 34-year-old middleweight is coming off his most high-profile win of his career earlier this month when he knocked out Jack Hermannson at UFC Orlando in a short notice bout.

Vettori is currently ranked No.4 in the middleweight rankings, with Dolidze at No.8.

After speculation on the venue for UFC 286, the event will take place at the O2 Arena. The main event has still not been confirmed. However, welterweight champion Leon Edwards is the candidate expected to headline.

