Sean Strickland slams “f**king prostitute” Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 293: “Izzy is the f**king definition of spineless”

By Susan Cox - September 5, 2023

Sean Strickland has gone off on Israel Adesanya ahead of their middleweight title fight at UFC 293.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya

It will be Sean Strickland (27-5 MMA) vs. Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) this coming weekend, Saturday, September 9th at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. The middleweight title bout is the pay-per-view headliner on ESPNews/ESPN+.

Adesanya, 34, last fought and defeated Alex Pereira (8-2 MMA) via KO to regain the middleweight crown at UFC 287 in April of this year.

Strickland, 32, has won 2 in a row coming into UFC 293, defeating Nassourdine Imavov (12-4 MMA) and Abusupiyan Magomedov (25-5 MMA) respectively.

Ahead of the highly anticipated match-up, Sean Strickland shared his thoughts on the upcoming title bout with ‘The Last Stylebender’ saying:

“Here’s the thing about Izzy: Izzy is the f*cking definition of spineless. That man will jump on all ball, any bandwagon that does him good. Look at me. (I’m) a man of the people.”

Continuing, ‘Tarzan’ proclaimed:

“The guy that f*cking paints his nails and has closet homosexual thoughts is calling me f*cking cringe? I don’t cringe. I don’t say anything cringe. I say things that are f*cking true. Izzy is a f*cking prostitute. Izzy would sell his f*cking ass for the dollar amount. If it was 1942, Izzy would be f*cking goose-stepping down the street. If we’ve learned anything about Izzy: That man has no spine. He has no backbone. One of the best kickboxers in the world. I admit that. But as far as being a man, I don’t know what the f*ck happened to you.”

Concluding, Sean Strickland shared (h/t MMAJunkie):

“We’ve been grappling our f*cking asses off. We’ve been doing all the work. But when I get in there, sometimes the retard takes over. Sometimes the CTE takes over. I’m like, ‘We’ll be f*cking kickboxing.’ So we’ll find out.”

Will you be watching this coming Saturday night? Do you think Strickland can take down Adesanya to claim the title?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland UFC UFC 293

Related

John Makdessi

John Makdessi plans to be "more aggressive and throw more volume" at UFC 293 to get KO win over Jamie Mullarkey

Cole Shelton - September 5, 2023
Laura Sanko
UFC

Laura Sanko reacts after being named to the commentary team for UFC 293: “Dream come true”

Susan Cox - September 5, 2023

Laura Sanko is reacting after being named to the commentary team for UFC 293.

Josh Barnett
Josh Barnett

Josh Barnett offers his services to AEW following CM Punk firing: “If Tony needs someone to keep discipline and sort out conflict”

Susan Cox - September 5, 2023

Former UFC champion Josh Barnett is offering his services to AEW (All Elite Wrestling) following the CM Punk firing.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 138, UFC 293
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 138 with John Makdessi and Chepe Mariscal

Cole Shelton - September 5, 2023

The 138th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 293 this Saturday.

Paulo Costa, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC
Khamzat Chimaev

Israel Adesanya weighs in on the upcoming middleweight fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa: “I might be favoring Khamzat a little bit more”

Harry Kettle - September 5, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on the upcoming fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa.

Rose Namajunas

Rose Namajunas issues statement following loss to Manon Fiorot at UFC Paris: “Everybody wants to sh*t on Pat”

Harry Kettle - September 5, 2023
Jared Cannonier, Sean Strickland
Jared Cannonier

Jared Cannonier set to weigh-in as backup fighter for UFC 293 main event between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland

Harry Kettle - September 5, 2023

UFC star Jared Cannonier is set to weigh-in as the backup fighter for the UFC 293 main event, as per MMA Fighting.

John Kavanagh, Conor McGregor
John Kavanagh

Video | Conor McGregor receives BJJ black belt from Coach Kavanagh at SBG

Harry Kettle - September 5, 2023

UFC star Conor McGregor has formally received his BJJ black belt from head coach John Kavanagh at SBG Ireland.

Kurt Angle
WWE News

Former WWE champion Kurt Angle reveals multiple declined UFC offers: "Three different times"

Josh Evanoff - September 4, 2023

Former WWE champion Kurt Angle turned down not one, not two, but three offers from the UFC.

Jason-Mayhem-Miller
UFC

UFC veteran Jason 'Mayhem' Miller arrested for choking out fan in West Hollywood club

Josh Evanoff - September 4, 2023

Former UFC middleweight contender Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller is back in legal trouble.