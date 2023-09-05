Sean Strickland slams “f**king prostitute” Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 293: “Izzy is the f**king definition of spineless”

Sean Strickland has gone off on Israel Adesanya ahead of their middleweight title fight at UFC 293.

It will be Sean Strickland (27-5 MMA) vs. Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) this coming weekend, Saturday, September 9th at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. The middleweight title bout is the pay-per-view headliner on ESPNews/ESPN+.

Adesanya, 34, last fought and defeated Alex Pereira (8-2 MMA) via KO to regain the middleweight crown at UFC 287 in April of this year.

Strickland, 32, has won 2 in a row coming into UFC 293, defeating Nassourdine Imavov (12-4 MMA) and Abusupiyan Magomedov (25-5 MMA) respectively.

Ahead of the highly anticipated match-up, Sean Strickland shared his thoughts on the upcoming title bout with ‘The Last Stylebender’ saying:

“Here’s the thing about Izzy: Izzy is the f*cking definition of spineless. That man will jump on all ball, any bandwagon that does him good. Look at me. (I’m) a man of the people.”

Continuing, ‘Tarzan’ proclaimed:

“The guy that f*cking paints his nails and has closet homosexual thoughts is calling me f*cking cringe? I don’t cringe. I don’t say anything cringe. I say things that are f*cking true. Izzy is a f*cking prostitute. Izzy would sell his f*cking ass for the dollar amount. If it was 1942, Izzy would be f*cking goose-stepping down the street. If we’ve learned anything about Izzy: That man has no spine. He has no backbone. One of the best kickboxers in the world. I admit that. But as far as being a man, I don’t know what the f*ck happened to you.”

Concluding, Sean Strickland shared (h/t MMAJunkie):

“We’ve been grappling our f*cking asses off. We’ve been doing all the work. But when I get in there, sometimes the retard takes over. Sometimes the CTE takes over. I’m like, ‘We’ll be f*cking kickboxing.’ So we’ll find out.”

Will you be watching this coming Saturday night? Do you think Strickland can take down Adesanya to claim the title?

