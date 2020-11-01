Sean Strickland praises Jack Marshman after trash-talking war at UFC Vegas 12: “Nothing but respect”

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland praised his opponent Jack Marshman after their trash-talking war at UFC Vegas 12.

Strickland was at one point in time one of the top welterweight prospects in the UFC. But he missed the last two years after a devastating motorcycle accident left him injured and nearly forced him to retire from MMA. However, Strickland never lost focus of his goal to return to his career as an MMA fighter, and nearly two years to the day after his last fight against Nordine Taleb, “Tarzan” returned to the Octagon on Saturday against Marshman.

Moving back up to middleweight — where he was unbeaten with a 15-0 record before a 5-3 run as a welterweight — Strickland had one of his best performances ever as he earned a unanimous decision over a tough and durable Marshman at UFC Vegas 12. But what got fans even more excited than the action in the cage was all the trash-talking by Strickland.

At numerous points during the fights, Strickland could be heard directing Marshman to “fall down” but his opponent had an iron chin and it never cracked. Throughout the fight, it was easy to hear what “Tarzan” said, with Strickland also telling Marshman in the dying seconds of the fight that he would give him a chance to win as the two slugged it out to the delight of the fans watching. Check out some of Strickland’s epic trash talk below.

"I ain't ****ing running!" These two are chirping back and forth all RD 3! #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/S3fhSaCLnw — UFC (@ufc) October 31, 2020

At the end of 15 minutes, Strickland won a unanimous decision, improving his career record as a middleweight to 16-0. Following the event, Strickland took to his Instagram to share a post-fight photo with his opponent, praising him for his toughness and durability.

Nothing but respect to this man!!!! Thank you for sharing the octagon with me.

Who do you want to see Sean Strickland fight next after beating Jack Marshman at UFC Vegas 12?