Sean Strickland explains why he won’t move back down to welterweight despite “legitimate” belief he could win the 170lbs title

Sean Strickland is explaining why he won’t move back down to welterweight despite his ‘legitimate’ belief he could with the 170lb title.

Sean Strickland has 2 losses in his last four fights in the Octagon. ‘Tarzan’ (26-5 MMA) most recently defeated Nassourdine Imavov (12-4 MMA) by unanimous decision this past January. Prior to that victory, Strickland had lost 2 in a row to Jared Cannonier (16-6 MMA) in December of 2022 and Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA) in July of 2022 at UFC 276.

Strickland made the move up to the UFC light heavyweight division in January to fight the 28-year-old Imavov on short notice. The Californian previously competed at middleweight and welterweight.

Speaking to Helen Yee on ‘HYS‘, Strickland explained why he would not be moving back down to welterweight:

“If I went back down to welterweight, I legitimately think I could win the belt. You know I’m not fighting guys that are 6’8″, but at welterweight I hate f**king life, I’m a miserable mother-f**ker.”

Continuing, Strickland said:

“At middleweight, I’m fat, I’m happy. I had a f**king cheeseburger for breakfast you guys. I’m a happy mother-f**cker.”

The 32-year-old has now competed and had victories in three weight classes, middleweight, welterweight and most recently light heavyweight.

As for what is next for the 7th ranked middleweight contender, he’s claiming there are no fighting partners available in the middleweight division.

Most recently, Sean Strickland called out former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes (12-4 MMA), saying:

“I just talked to the UFC, and they pretty much said I’m f**ked, I’m out of luck. So some 205ers out there, Dominick Reyes, I don’t know, anybody out there that wants a piece? Maybe? Maybe, we handle this at 205 because that division is open.”

Bottom line is Sean Strickland wants a fight – sooner rather than later, but apparently not in the welterweight division.

Who would you like to see ‘Tarzan’ get in the Octagon with next?

