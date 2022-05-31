Sean Strickland blasts Luke Rockhold after “pedophile supporter” comment: “How much brain damage has this man taken?”

Sean Strickland isn’t a fan of Luke Rockhold.

Strickland and Rockhold were supposed to fight at UFC 268 but the former UFC middleweight champion unfortunately was forced out of the bout. Since then, the two have taken shots at one another and Rockhold claimed Strickland is a pedophile supporter.

“I mean, he’s out there supporting pedophiles,” Rockhold said to Daniel Cormier about Strickland. (He’s a) piece of crap. The guy needs to be written off.”

Strickland then saw Rockhold’s comments and took to his Instagram stories to rip Rockhold and claims the former champ is dealing with CTE.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“How much brain damage has this man taken?,” Strickland had on one slide about Rockhold followed by a rant:

“So whenever Luke Rockhold first started running his mouth about me, it made me upset, because a lot of what he was saying was untrue,” Strickland said. “We trained, I almost knocked him out, there were witnesses. And this whole supporting pedophiles thing – he’s almost like detached from reality. Then I’m starting to realize the guy is 40-years-old and he’s been knocked out how many times?. I mean, viciously knocked out. Probably has severe brain damage, maybe some CTE, I don’t know, man. Maybe it’s time to put up the gloves for good.”

Sean Strickland is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 276 against Alex Pereira where the winner will likely get a title shot. He’s currently on a six-fight win streak and coming off the split decision win over Jack Hermassnon.

As for Luke Rockhold, he’s set to fight Paulo Costa in August in his return to the sport. Should he win, he’d be right back in the title picture at middleweight and perhaps he and Strickland will get rebooked to settle their differences.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

What do you make of Sean Strickland ripping Luke Rockhold?