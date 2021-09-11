Sean O’Malley worried that “jacked” Vitor Belfort could KO and kill Evander Holyfield

UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley has expressed concern over 58-year-old Evander Holyfield returning to fight a “jacked” Vitor Belfort.

Triller holds its next big event this event this evening at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida. The main event of the card features an eight-round heavyweight boxing match between the legendary boxer Holyfield and the former MMA superstar Belfort.

Although Holyfield is one of the greatest boxers in history, videos shared from his recent open workouts had many fans and analysts suggesting the fight should be called off. UFC standout Sean O’Malley was among those who expressed concern, stating the following on his TimboSugarShow podcast.

“He (Evander Holyfied) is 58! Dude, he can get knocked out and die. Vitor is jacked! That’s crazy.” – O’Malley said of tonight’s Triller headliner.

In addition to Holyfield vs. Belfort, tonight’s fight card also features a boxing match between MMA legends Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz. ‘The Huntington Beach Badboy’ missed weight by 5-pounds and was penalized part of his purse.

Check out the full Triller Fight Club: Holyfield vs. Belfort pay-per-view card below:

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort

Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz

David Haye vs. Joe Fournier

Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll

As for Sean O’Malley, ‘Suga’ recently revealed that he was offered the chance to compete at UFC 268 by matchmaker Sean Shelby, but ultimately turned down the offer for the following reasons.

“I don’t even know if I’m supposed to say this… Sean Shelby was mad at me.” O’Malley shared on The BrO’Malley Show on YouTube (via Sports Keeda). “Dude, I don’t wanna fight in New York. It’s far, the taxes are ridiculous, and Tim (Welch) has no-Gi or no, ADCC trials that weekend.”

Sean O’Malley’s explanation apparently did not sit well with the longtime UFC matchmaker.

“And he told me that before I even potentially had a fight. So, that’s his thing, and I’m not gonna say, ‘No. I have a fight’. We’re doing it, especially when I could fight like a month later in Vegas. And Sean Shelby was just like, mad and like, ‘Fine. Go hang out with (American rapper) 6ix9ine’. Like, just acting like a f**king tool, dude. So, I don’t know if I should’ve said that or not. But it’s like, dude, come on. What do you do?”