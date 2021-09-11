Nick Diaz on his upcoming rematch with Robbie Lawler: “I’m going to be really unstoppable having made the right decisions”

Nick Diaz is set to make his long awaited return to the Octagon in a rematch with Robbie Lawler later this month at UFC 266.

Diaz (26-9 MMA) last competed way back at UFC 183 in January of 2015, where he lost a unanimous decision to MMA legend Anderson Silva. The fight ruling was later overturned to a no-contest, this after both men tested positive for banned substances.

Nick Diaz (26-9 MMA) most recently had his hand raised back at UFC 137 in October of 2011, when he defeated our namesake and former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion BJ Penn by unanimous decision in a ‘Fight of the Night’ affair.

Despite not having competed in over six years, the eldest Diaz brother is brimming with confidence ahead of his upcoming rematch with Lawler. The pair had originally collided seventeen years ago at UFC 47, with the Stockton native emerging victorious by way of second round knockout.

Although ‘Ruthless‘ has been the more active fighter as of late, Nick Diaz feels he is now “unstoppable having made the right decisions”.

We're counting down the days until the return of @NickDiaz209 at #UFC266! pic.twitter.com/KXqqeWUWmN — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 11, 2021

“I’m actually way more of a dangerous fighter than I was when I fought Robbie Lawler the first time. I’m going to be really unstoppable having made the right decisions.” – Diaz said in a video shared by UFC Europe.

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler is equally excited for the upcoming rematch.

“Obviously, we come to fight. Nick Diaz is a no-nonsense — he has antics in the fight — but really, he’s coming to fight, get you out of your game and look to push the pace. Obviously, I like to get into people’s faces and try to land big shots so it’s going to be exciting!” – Lawler told ESPN.

