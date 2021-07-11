Sean O’Malley vs. Frankie Edgar matchup at Madison Square Garden pitched by manager

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz pitched a future bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Frankie Edgar for an event at Madison Square Garden.

O’Malley defeated Kris Moutinho via third-round TKO in the opening main card fight on the UFC 264 pay-per-view card. It was another impressive showing by “Suga,” who is now 6-1 overall in the UFC with four wins by knockout. O’Malley is one of the UFC’s brightest young stars and the promotion has booked him exclusively for pay-per-view events over his last six outings. Following a fantastic win over Moutinho at UFC 264, it stands to figure that O’Malley will fight on a pay-per-view card his next time out, and one PPV card that the UFC plans on holding is an event at Madison Square Garden in New York in November.

If the UFC does hold the MSG card as it hopes to do, then one fighter who almost assuredly will be on it is Edgar, the New Jersey native who is a staple of the UFC’s New York-area events. Taking to his social media following O’Malley’s win over Moutinho on Saturday night, Edgar’s manager Abdelaziz suggested that “Suga” fight “The Answer” at MSG.

How’s that sound :

Frankie Edgar vs Sean O’Malley in MSG — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 11, 2021

Edgar is currently the No. 7 ranked bantamweight in the UFC and while he is coming off of a TKO loss to Cory Sandhagen in his last fight, he did beat top-ranked Pedro Munhoz by split decision just last summer, so Edgar is still fighting at an elite level for the most part. For O’Malley, Edgar would represent the highest-ranked fighter he’s ever competed against, not to mention the biggest name and also the most experienced fighter. It would be a good test to see if O’Malley is as good as he thinks he is, but ultimately the UFC matchmakers seem to be taking the slow build with him and might not give him Edgar yet.

Do you like Ali Abdelaziz’s idea of Sean O’Malley vs. Frankie Edgar?