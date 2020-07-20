Dana White noncommittal on Aljamain Sterling title shot

UFC President Dana White isn’t ready to guarantee Aljamain Sterling the next crack at the UFC bantamweight title.

The UFC bantamweight throne was left vacant after the former champion Henry Cejudo retired in May. A new champion was crowned at UFC 251 earlier this month, when Petr Yan defeated Jose Aldo by fifth-round TKO in a fight for the vacant title.

Since Yan became the champion, there’s been much speculation as to who will provide his first title challenge. While the expectation is that the next title shot will go to Aljamain Sterling, who is currently ranked No. 2 at bantamweight, White says isn’t willing to commit.

“I don’t know,” White said at the UFC on ESPN+ 30 post-fight press conference, when asked if Sterling would get the next bantamweight title shot (via MMA Fighting). “He’s in there. He’s up there. He’s one of them.”

While White doesn’t seem sure about what’s next in terms of the bantamweight title, Sterling believes there’s no debate.

There is NOTHING to THINK about @danawhite! I am the next guy in line! I earned my shot and it’s time for me to realize a dream! Cut the games! #UFC251 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 12, 2020

“There is NOTHING to THINK about @danawhite! I am the next guy in line,” Sterling wrote on Twitter recently. “I earned my shot and it’s time for me to realize a dream! Cut the games! #UFC251”

Aljamain Sterling is currently riding five consecutive victories, having recently bested Brett Johns, Cody Stamann, Jimmie Rivera, Pedro Munhoz, and Cory Sandhagen, who he defeated via first-round submission at UFC 250. He has not lost since 2017, when he was knocked out in a fight with one-time bantamweight title challenger and former World Series of Fighting champion Marlon Moraes.

Do you think Aljamain Sterling deserves the next crack at the new bantamweight champion Petr Yan?