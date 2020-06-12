Sean O’Malley shares his updated rankings for the UFC’s bantamweight division

“Sugar” Sean O’Malley has shared his own version of the UFC’s bantamweight rankings.

Last weekend, O’Malley flatlined his opponent Eddie Wineland in the bantamweight clash at UFC 250. He received a well-deserved $50,000 bonus for the “Performance of the Night” knockout.

The UFC standout has already declared his certainty that he will fight for the 135-pound crown in the future, but now he seems to think he’s already claimed it.

O’Malley announced he was “humbled” on Instagram after sharing his updated rankings with him as the champion, and Marlon Moraes behind him at position number 1.

Humbled



Despite already claiming the championship crown on social media, the 25-year old O’Malley has expressed his interest in fighting Marlon Vera next. The fighters were originally expected to fight at UFC 239. However, the fight was scrapped after the undefeated bantamweight was forced off the card due to trace amounts of Ostarine found in his system. “Chito” then fired shots at him for not getting the chance to face off. Instead, Vera fought Nohelin Hernandez on the fight card and won by submission in the second round.

O’Malley revealed he is not opposed to the matchup, but said it is ultimately up to the UFC who he will fight next.

“Marlon Vera is a fight I’d definitely be interested in doing after it was supposed to happen last year. I don’t know what will be next though, that’s up to Sean Shelby,” O’Malley said to BJPENN.com shortly after his UFC 250 victory over Wineland. “He will come to me with a name and we will figure it out.”

