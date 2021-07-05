Sean O’Malley shares conspiracy theory as to why Louis Smolka pulled out of UFC 264 fight

Sean O’Malley has a unique reason as to why Louis Smolka pulled out of their fight at UFC 264.

Less than two weeks before O’Malley and Smolka were set to fight, the Hawaiian was forced out of the bout due to a staph infection. However, according to “Suga”, he thinks there is more to it.

Just days before Smolka pulled out, the Hawaiian’s manager, Jason House – who manages Kyler Phillips and Casey Kenney who are teammates of O’Malley – was apparently in O’Malley’s gym and watched him spar. According to O’Malley, he says he looked super sharp that day and he thinks House may have told Smolka to back out of the fight.

“Smolka’s manager was at my gym watching me spar the other day, a couple of weeks ago. I was on fire, I was on fire,” O’Malley said in a video he uploaded on his YouTube channel. “He asked Tim and I, respectfully, he said ‘hey, do you mind if I sit and watch.’ I said ‘enjoy the s**t,’ no I didn’t say that I said ‘watch, tell him whatever you want, I don’t care.’ I looked f*****g sharp that day, this is complete conspiracy theory, I looked sharp, I was on f*****g fire.

“Sparring day for me is an opportunity to perform. In my head, it’s the fight, I have to perform and do what I do in the Octagon, I have to perform. Just another day. I looked good, I looked really good,” O’Malley continued. “Did his manager go ‘hey bud, I love you don’t take this fight I don’t want you to die?’ Might’ve. Smolka licking f*****g wresting mats trying to get staph, I don’t even know if that’s how you get staph. I don’t know dude, that’s a conspiracy theory, so maybe that’s what happened, maybe not. I don’t blame the dude.”

It does seem unlikely that would be the reason why Smolka pulled out of his fight against O’Malley. But, perhaps there is some truth to what Suga says.

Regardless, the good news for O’Malley is the fact he will remain on UFC 264 as he’s set to fight UFC newcomer, Kris Moutinho.

What do you make of Sean O’Malley’s conspiracy theory as to why Louis Smolka pulled out of UFC 264 fight?