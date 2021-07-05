The Korean Zombie is done trying to change the opinions of his haters: “I’m no longer going to work hard for them”

Chan Sung Jung aka The Korean Zombie isn’t interested in trying to change the opinion of his haters anymore.

Zombie has had one of the featherweight division’s most interesting careers from his time as a title challenger to his mandatory military service to his consistently exciting fight style inside the Octagon.

Now, however, during a reaction video on his YouTube channel after he beat Dan Ige, Zombie has spoken candidly about his lack of desire to appease those who criticise him.

“I just don’t understand,” he said. “I realized no matter how hard I fight, there will always be people that continue to hate. It doesn’t matter what I do. Win or lose, there are always going to be haters. I’m no longer going to work hard for them since they’ll never change their opinions about me, but instead, I’m going to continue working hard for the people who actually support me.”

“It really doesn’t matter who’s fighting who, everyone loves a winner,” he said. “And if there is a winner, that must mean that there is someone who lost as well. I am amazed by everyone in the UFC, but not everyone might see it the way that I do. Yes, winning is a big deal, but it would mean a lot if you could support the fighters who did not get a chance to win.” Quotes courtesy of MMA Mania At this stage, there’s no reason to believe The Korean Zombie can’t continue to thrive at 145 pounds – especially if he can really start to piece everything together as a well-rounded fighter. Where do you think The Korean Zombie will go from here? Will he ever challenge for a title again? Let us know your thoughts on his point of view and his career down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!