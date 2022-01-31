Sean O’Malley on Conor McGregor comparisons: “I don’t want to get to a point where I’m throwing a dolly at a f*cking bus; but I also kinda do”

Sean O’Malley is quickly becoming one of the UFC’s biggest stars with many pundits comparing his rise in popularity to that of Conor McGregor.

O’Malley (15-1 MMA) most recently competed at last months UFC 269 event where he defeated Raulian Paiva via first round TKO. That win marked Suga’s third stoppage victory in a row and earned him a spot in the top-15 of the official UFC rankings.

While awaiting his next assignment, Sean O’Malley recently sat down with Bradley Martyn on ‘Raw Talk’ where he detailed his plans of becoming the UFC’s next superstar.

“That’s the plan,” O’Malley said about becoming the guy in the UFC in the next couple of years. “I mean I’ve thought that since before I was in the UFC. I have interviews, before I was in the UFC, saying ‘I’m going to be that guy’. Before Conor was that guy. I was like a low level, had a lot of amateur fights and wanted to get into the UFC and be that mother f*cker. Conor was the first. I wanted to be that. Conor was that, which I thought was important for me to learn from.”

Sean O’Malley continued:

“I think I’m just going to go on a similar path (as McGregor) but take it to another level, like even further. And hopefully not lose my mind (while doing so). I think Conor, he made 100 million dollars… You try and stay humble, but it’s hard. I don’t want to get to a point where I’m throwing a dolly at a f*cking bus; but I also kinda do.”

Check out O’Malley’s comments below at the 1:33:38 mark of the video:

