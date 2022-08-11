Sean O’Malley says he’s “okay with losing” to Petr Yan at UFC 280 because he knows he’s “gonna be a world champ someday”

Sean O’Malley is fine with losing to Petr Yan as he says he isn’t scared of losing as many think he is.

O’Malley is set for the toughest test of his career as he will face Yan in a potential title eliminator bout. It’s a massive step-up in competition and for O’Malley, he says he knows he’s going to be a champion anyway so he isn’t worried about if he loses this fight or not, yet he’s confident he will get his hand raised.

“The closer the fight gets, the more confident I’ll become. I’ll get back to camp, get dialed in, get back to sparring, get back to eating perfect, sleeping perfect, just getting everything dialed in,” O’Malley said to ESPN. “I’m just gonna get more confident as the fight gets closer. Then fight night, I’m gonna win that fight. Every fight that I go into, I’m okay with losing. I’m not attached to I have to win this fight. I’m gonna be a world champ someday, 100 percent. I’ve never been scared of losing, so I think the closer the fight gets, the more confident I’m gonna become.”

Although Sean O’Malley says he isn’t scared of losing he is confident he has all the tools to beat Yan. He has also said he will fight Yan multiple times so perhaps if he does lose this one he can get the fight back at a later date and win that one and go on to fight for the belt.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

O’Malley is coming off the No Contest against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 due to an accidental eye poke. Before that, he was on a three-fight win streak with wins over Raulian Paiva, Kris Moutinho, and Thomas Almeida after losing to Marlon Vera by TKO.

What do you make of Sean O’Malley saying he’s okay to lose to Petr Yan?