Sean O’Malley says “Chito sucks”, declares himself undefeated following UFC Vegas 17

Sean O’Malley was clearly not impressed with his former opponent Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera’s performance against Jose Aldo this evening.

Vera (16-7-1 MMA) squared off with the former featherweight kingpin, Aldo (29-7 MMA), in the co-headliner of tonight’s UFC Vegas 17 event.

The bout marked Marlon Vera’s first Octagon appearance since handing Sean O’Malley the first loss of his professional career back at August’s UFC 252 event. As for Jose Aldo, ‘The King of Rio’ entered tonight’s co-headliner in hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid.

After splitting the opening two rounds of action, tonight’s Aldo vs Vera bout came down to the third and final round. In that final five minutes it was Jose Aldo who wound up dominating the action. The Brazilian legend scored an early takedown and proceeded to smother ‘Chito’ on the floor for the final minutes of the fight.

In the end, Aldo was awarded a 29-28 unanimous decision victory from all three of the judges in attendance.

While many thought that Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera put up an admirable performance against Jose Aldo this evening, former opponent Sean O’Malley was singing a different tune.

‘Sugar’ took to Twitter immediately following Vera’s loss with the following brash statements.

12-0. Chito sucks. 🖕🏽 — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) December 20, 2020

Should have kicked his nerve — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) December 20, 2020

“Chito sucks! Should have kicked his nerve.” – O’Malley wrote.

“If he sucks and beat you, what does that make you?” A fight fan then questioned Sean O’Malley.

Undefeated — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) December 20, 2020

“Undefeated.” Sugar replied.

As noted above, Sean O’Malley (12-1 MMA) has not competed since suffering a TKO loss and leg injury to ‘Chito’ Vera at UFC 252. Prior to the setback, ‘Sugar’ was coming off a sensational knockout victory over former WEC title holder Eddie Wineland.

O’Malley recently revealed that he was offered a fight with Thomas Almeida at UFC 258, but the Brazilian ultimately turned the bout down due to “fear”.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 19, 2020