Tyson Fury open to having a boxing match with Francis a Ngannou in UFC gloves

Francis Ngannou has expressed an interest in boxing Tyson Fury for years and both have taken to Twitter today citing a challenge to one another.

Fury tweeting: “Who would like to see me fight this beast boxing rules @ufc gloves?”

How about MMA rules with boxing gloves? I can do you that favor. https://t.co/NpCMOQ3DDu — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) January 6, 2022

Ngannou responding in a tweet: “How about MMA rules with boxing gloves? I can do you that favor.”

Ngannou, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, is currently having troubles extending his contract with the UFC citing their lowball offer. He will be competing in the final fight of his current contract on January 22nd in Anaheim at UFC 270 squaring off against Ciryl Gane.

Tyson Fury, a two-time world heavyweight champion, has held the WBC and The Ring magazine titles since defeating Deontay Wilder in 2020.

“[Diaz] told me Ngannou can’t do wrestling anyway so we’re just looking for a stand-up bang out,” Fury told TMZ back in June. “Me and Ngannou in the small gloves, make it happen. As soon as I’m done with Wilder and Joshua I will fight Ngannou in an octagon with 4oz gloves.”

It’s no doubt that both Ngannou are Fury are fearsome punchers but the Brit may have the advantage given his technical boxing ability.

Currently the matchup is unrealistic in the near future with Ngannou set to defend his title against Gane and Fury is expected to face WBC mandatory title challenger Dillian Whyte (terms of that bout still in negotation).

Would you like to see a Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight in the Octagon? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!