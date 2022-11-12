Sean O’Malley gets stem cells injected below the belt: “It could supposedly help with girth and performance”

UFC star Sean O’Malley had stem cells injected into his wiener, this to improve his overall girth and sexual performance.

O’Malley (16-1 MMA) recently became the UFC’s top bantamweight contender after scoring a split-decision win over Petr Yan at last month’s pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi. To celebrate, ‘Sugar’ decided to undergo a penis enlargement procedure, also known as the “P-Shot”.

“Well, it could supposedly help with girth and performance,” Sean O’Malley told his YouTube followers (h/t MMAMania). “So, I’m like ‘Well, it ain’t the first time I’ve had a needle in my wiener, hit me up doc!’ It hurt worse than I thought it was going to because they said, ‘Oh it won’t hurt that bad.’ We had an option to have a guy do it or a girl do it, I said, ‘I want the hot doctor to do it’ and Tim’s like, ‘I want the guy.’ She grabbed mine and it started growing right away. I’m like, ‘God dammit, I’m sorry.’ Then the male doctor came in and was like, ‘Want me to hold your hand?’ and my wiener went [down].’”

The procedure, which takes less than an hour and can last up to 12 months, increases sexual drive and improves one’s overall girth.

Sean O’Malley is currently in line for the next crack at Aljamain Sterling and the promotions coveted bantamweight title. However, with ‘FunkMaster’ planning a lengthy hiatus, ‘Sugar’ is looking to avenge the lone loss on his record by having a rematch with Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera this March.

The fight has not yet been made official by the UFC, but it seems both O’Malley and Vera are onboard.

What do you think of the news that Sean O’Malley had stem cells injected into his wiener? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

