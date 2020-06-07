Photo | Conor McGregor shares “Happy Retirement Daddy” cake

The day after announcing his retirement via social media, UFC superstar Conor McGregor posted a photo of a cake with the words “Happy Retirement Daddy.”

McGregor took all the attention away from Amanda Nunes at UFC 250 last night when he Tweeted directly following the event that he is ready to retire from the sport. McGregor later spoke to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani and explained that he is bored with the sport and not interested in waiting around until later in the year to fight the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje. Those are some of the reasons he is retiring.

Fans still aren’t sure what to make about McGregor’s retirement announcement since this is not the first time he’s announced that he is hanging up his gloves only to return shortly after. It’s clear that McGregor is fed up with the way the UFC is going about their business at the moment, joining the likes of Jon Jones, Henry Cejudo and Jorge Masvidal to vent their frustrations at the promotion, but it was still surprising to hear him say he wants to retire. He seems to be sincere, but it’s hard to trust McGregor’s announcement completely.

It was just back in January when McGregor returned after a 14-month layoff to finish Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout at UFC 246. White said afterwards that McGregor would be getting the next lightweight title shot against the winner of Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson, but once the coronavirus pandemic wiped that fight out, Gaethje stepped in for Nurmagomedov and foiled the UFC’s plans. The promotion is now planning on having the lightweight title unified later this year, which leaves McGregor without an opponent. With no opponent in sight anytime soon, McGregor is just ready to leave the sport instead.

Do you think Conor McGregor is serious about retiring from MMA?