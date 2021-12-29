Sean O’Malley explains why he won’t currently entertain a five-round fight: “That’s a long time to f*cking fight, dude.”

Sean O'Malley, UFC 269
Sean O'Malley following win at UFC 269

Fan favorite Sean O’Malley has explained why he’s currently uninterested in fielding five-round fight offers from the UFC.

O’Malley (15-1 MMA), who previously dubbed himself ‘The Unranked Champ’, returned to the Octagon earlier this month at UFC 269 for a fight with Raulian Paiva.

The result was a first round stoppage win for ‘Suga’ who dropped Paiva with a right hand and proceeded to finish the fight with a plethora of punches.

The victory marked Sean O’Malley’s third win in a row and earned him a spot in the top-15 of the official UFC bantamweight rankings.

Sean O'Malley, UFC, Aljamain Sterling
Sean O’Malley

While his next opponent remains in question, O’Malley has made it clear that he’s not currently interested in fielding any five-round fight offers from Dana White and company.

“I don’t want a fucking five-round fight,” O-Malley said during an appearance on the ‘Full Send Podcast’ (h/t MMANews). “They’re gonna give me like, $20,000 extra to go fight, basically another fight, 10 minutes. I’m like, ‘I’m not gonna fucking do that.’”

Sean O’Malley continued:

“When I’m champ, yeah. There comes a point, you can’t say no to the UFC, you know what I mean? I’d rather not fight five rounds unless you wanna pay me a fucking lot more money. You know how much more training goes (into it). That was like a 10-week camp (ahead of UFC 269) for 15 minutes. That’s a hard camp. I think, though, with the level of cardio I was in, I could have gone five rounds, just because when you’re in there, you’re not gonna give up, you’re not gonna fall, you’re gonna fight. But five rounds, that’s a lot. That’s 25 minutes of fucking fist-fighting. I’d like to be paid, if I’m gonna do that, paid equally. That’s a long time to fucking fight, dude.”

