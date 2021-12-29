Sean O’Malley explains why he won’t currently entertain a five-round fight: “That’s a long time to f*cking fight, dude.”

Fan favorite Sean O’Malley has explained why he’s currently uninterested in fielding five-round fight offers from the UFC.

O’Malley (15-1 MMA), who previously dubbed himself ‘The Unranked Champ’, returned to the Octagon earlier this month at UFC 269 for a fight with Raulian Paiva.

The result was a first round stoppage win for ‘Suga’ who dropped Paiva with a right hand and proceeded to finish the fight with a plethora of punches.

The victory marked Sean O’Malley’s third win in a row and earned him a spot in the top-15 of the official UFC bantamweight rankings.

While his next opponent remains in question, O’Malley has made it clear that he’s not currently interested in fielding any five-round fight offers from Dana White and company.

“I don’t want a fucking five-round fight,” O-Malley said during an appearance on the ‘Full Send Podcast’ (h/t MMANews). “They’re gonna give me like, $20,000 extra to go fight, basically another fight, 10 minutes. I’m like, ‘I’m not gonna fucking do that.’”

Sean O’Malley continued:

“When I’m champ, yeah. There comes a point, you can’t say no to the UFC, you know what I mean? I’d rather not fight five rounds unless you wanna pay me a fucking lot more money. You know how much more training goes (into it). That was like a 10-week camp (ahead of UFC 269) for 15 minutes. That’s a hard camp. I think, though, with the level of cardio I was in, I could have gone five rounds, just because when you’re in there, you’re not gonna give up, you’re not gonna fall, you’re gonna fight. But five rounds, that’s a lot. That’s 25 minutes of fucking fist-fighting. I’d like to be paid, if I’m gonna do that, paid equally. That’s a long time to fucking fight, dude.”

Who would you like to see Sean O’Malley fight next? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!