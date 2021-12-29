Jake Paul disputes ‘bulls**t’ pay-per-view numbers, but admits it wasn’t his ‘best business night’

Jake Paul has disputed the recent reports this his rematch against Tyron Woodley tanked on pay-per-view.

Paul was originally supposed to face Tommy Fury on December 18. However, less than two weeks out Fury was forced to withdraw from the fight and was replaced with Woodley.

The ‘Paul vs Woodley’ rematch did not get a big promotional push due to the fight taking place on such short-notice. Subsequently, recent reports surfaced that the pay-per-view did less than 65,000 buys. That number is obviously very low and terrible if true. However, Paul claims those figures are ‘BS’, this while admitting it wasn’t his best business night.

Shoutout to Showtime for riding with me and all the fighters on the card and Tyron for not being a bitch like most of these “fighters” are.. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 29, 2021

“The PPV number rumors are bullshit 1st fight w Woodley we sold 500k+ Numbers for this one are still rolling in but still looking positive Not my best business night But remember.. Everyone wanted to see me Vs. Fury and that’s what we sold.. Shoutout to Showtime for riding with me and all the fighters on the card and Tyron for not being a bitch like most of these “fighters” are..,” Paul wrote on Twitter.

Although Paul wouldn’t say what the pay-per-view did, he did note that it wasn’t his best night. So, it’s almost certain the event did less than the 500,000 buys, the number his original fight with Woodley produced. When the official numbers will be disclosed remains uncertain, but Showtime rarely publicizes them.

Even with the bad pay-per-view, Jake Paul is still a rising star and is now 5-0 in boxing. In the rematch against Tyron Woodley, he scored a massive KO win after only beating Woodley by split decision back in August. Prior to that, he knocked out Ben Askren in the first round in April to start off his incredible 2021 run. His other two wins are a KO victory over Nate Robinson and a TKO win over fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib in January of 2020.

What do you make of Jake Paul blasting the rumors that his pay-per-view against Tyron Woodley tanked?