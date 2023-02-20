Full lineup revealed for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury event, including cruiserweight title fight

Most Valuable Promotions has revealed the full main card for the upcoming Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury ‘The Truth’ event this weekend.

This Sunday night in Saudi Arabia, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally collide. They’ve been scheduled to throw down before, only for plans to fall apart.

Alas, with less than a week to go until fight night, it certainly feels as if things are starting to get serious. The fact that it’s being held in Saudi isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, and understandably so, but at least we’ll finally get to see this rivalry put to bed.

For the winner, they get bragging rights. For the loser, fans won’t let them forget in a hurry.

Now, we can get a look at the full main card as fight night approaches.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury main card is set. Badou Jack takes on Ilunga Makabu for the WBC Cruiserweight world title. Almaayouf, Cason and Samreen put their undefeated records on the line. #PaulFury pic.twitter.com/HS7iWTgdrb — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) February 16, 2023

The Truth – Diriyah, Saudi Arabia – Main Card

Cruiserweight – Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

WBC cruiserweight title – Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack

Welterweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Ronald Martinez

Cruiserweight – Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jafarov

Super lightweight – Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion

This isn’t going to be seen as a groundbreaking event by those who hate the ‘celebrity’ sub-genre. Still, with the WBC saying Paul will be ranked if he defeats Fury, it’s hard not to be intrigued.

It’s incredibly doubtful that he’ll ever progress to becoming a world champion or even a challenger. At the same time, that’s something that is feasibly on the cards if he can get past Tommy.

It’ll be easier said than done, but we don’t think he would’ve taken this fight if he wasn’t unbelievably confident.

Buckle up, because it feels like this is going to be a strange one.

Are you excited to watch this event? Who do you believe should be the favourite – Tommy Fury or Jake Paul? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!