Sean O’Malley believes final punch on Thomas Almeida was “unnecessary,” glad ref didn’t stop the fight in the first round

Sean O’Malley was planning on a viral knockout against Thomas Almeida at UFC 260, but he isn’t so sure he got that.

O’Malley was looking to return to the win column against Almeida and early on, he was having his way with the Brazilian. He was landing heavy shots and nearly finished him in the first round.

As the fight went on, O’Malley continued to land power shots and dropped Almeida in the third, and tried to walk away. Unfortunately, the ref didn’t stop it so “Suga” landed a vicious shot that put the Brazilian out cold. Although it was a statement win, O’Malley thinks the final shot wasn’t necessary.

“It was still potentially viral. I think it was a good knockout, (but) that shot was unnecessary,” O’Malley said after UFC 260 (via MMAJunkie). “I looked into his eyes – he wasn’t there. But in the first round, after (the referee) said, ‘Hey, if I don’t stop it, you have to keep fighting,’ I had to give him my little ‘2,’ a juicer to the lips.”

Even though Sean O’Malley got the win, and did so by KO, many were wondering why he didn’t try to finish Almeida in the first. He walked away thinking the fight was over but the Brazilian got back up and the fight continued. Although he didn’t get the first-round KO, O’Malley says getting the extra cage time is good for him.

“I’d have to see it, but I’m glad he didn’t,” O’Malley said. “I got to go a whole other round. The amount of times I watch my fights is ridiculous. I’m my No. 1 fan. I think that’s why I improve so much. I record every single sparring round and I watch it. I watch it in slow motion and I’ll send sweet clips to my coaches. So the fact that I got to go a whole other round or round and a half, I’m OK with that because I’m going to watch it 100 times.”

Now, after the win, the goal for Sean O’Malley is to fight at least one more time this year. He also doesn’t care who is next as he is just focused on training and getting better.

“I want to fight before the end of the year,” O’Malley said. “I don’t know when. I don’t know who. I want to get back in the Gi. I want to train and I want to get better. That’s my priority.”

Do you think the final punch by Sean O’Malley was unnecessary?