Tyron Woodley should consider retirement, hints Dana White

UFC president Dana White hinted that former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley should retire following his fourth straight loss.

Woodley was submitted by Vicente Luque in the co-main event of UFC 260, but it was a fun fight for as long as it lasted and won each man $50,000 each for “Fight of the Night.” After losing three straight fights to Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, and Colby Covington, Woodley came into this fight with Luque with a huge chip on his shoulder, and it showed. As soon as the opening bell rang, Woodley immediately ran across the Octagon and tried to get physical with Luque. He even rocked the Brazilian, but he left himself exposed to counters and Luque was able to hurt him with strikes before getting him to the mat and tapping him.

It was a great fight for as long as it lasted, but with Woodley turning 39 in a few weeks and with the UFC cutting veteran fighters from its roster, it appears as though Woodley’s time in the Octagon is now over. Speaking to the media following UFC 260, White hinted that Woodley should consider hanging up his gloves after suffering his fourth straight loss.

Dana White indicates Tyron Woodley's UFC career is over: "39 (years old), that's 4 in a row … yeah."#UFC260 | Full interview: https://t.co/iLdKtItCwR pic.twitter.com/TOhhPxoeyA — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) March 28, 2021

“‘Fight of the Night.’ They came to fight. Obviously, Luque, a rising star, a kid on the up, and Woodley, who takes a lot of criticism. That kid came to fight tonight and he went out on his shield tonight, man. He came to fight,” White said.

“Listen, how old’s Tyron now? 39? That’s four in a row. Yeah.”

It seems as though the UFC might give Woodley the opportunity to retire rather than straight-up cutting him, but even though he lost yet again, it’s not a foregone conclusion that Woodley is done with MMA. If he chooses not to follow White’s advice and retire, it will be interesting to see if any of the other big MMA promotions would be interested in him.

Do you agree with Dana White that Tyron Woodley should retire after losing another fight?