Sean Brady issues statement following decision win over Michael Chiesa at UFC Vegas 43

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady issued a statement following his unanimous decision win over Michael Chiesa at UFC Vegas 43.

Brady utilized his superior wrestling skills to take Chiesa down and grind him out for a hard-earned decision victory. The fight saw Brady win the first two rounds with his takedowns, top control, and back control before Chiesa stormed back and made a late charge in the third. Although Chiesa was able to win the last round on the judges’ scorecards, it was not enough as Brady was able to clearly win the first two rounds.

Taking to his social media following the fight, Brady issued a statement following his latest victory in the UFC, which improved his overall record in MMA’s top promotion to 5-0.

Didn’t show a 10th of what I wanted to sometimes it be like that i had to dig deep and get the win thank you to my fiancé my team and my family and friends for the support #phillystrong

Brady will now be ranked in the top-10 of the UFC welterweight division following this win over Chiesa, which was the biggest win of his career on paper. Although Brady was not able to get the finish, the fact that he was able to defeat the No. 6 ranked welterweight in the division is extremely impressive and it shows how good he truly is. Although Brady was ranked at No. 14 heading into the fight, he showed without a shadow of a doubt that he belongs in the top-10 by taking out a highly-accomplished fighter such as Chiesa.

As for what’s next for Brady, look for the UFC to match him up with someone in the top-10 for his next fight. With one more big win, Brady could be looking at a 170lbs title shot.

