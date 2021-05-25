Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria among four newly unveiled UFC fights

Ryan Hall vs Ilia Topuria is one of four new fights that have been announced as the UFC continues to build a stacked summer schedule.

The promotion has already come flying out of the blocks to start 2021 and as we look ahead to the next few months, it appears as if they’ve got something similar in store with what could prove to be the UFC’s most important year since the triumph that was 2016.

Now, through a variety of sources, four more fights have been confirmed to be taking place as we close in on the summer months.

Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria on July 10 – as per Adjara Sport

Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto on August 7 – as per Combate

Tim Means vs. Danny Roberts on June 19 – as per Tim Means

Sasha Palatnikov vs. Ramiz Brahimaj – as per MMA Junkie

Hall vs Topuria looks set to go down on the UFC 264 card, whereas Leonardo vs Gatto is being tipped for the following pay-per-view after that at UFC 265. The other two bouts are currently scheduled for fight nights but as we all know, the landscape can change in the blink of an eye in the current climate.

The big story here will be the return of Ryan Hall, a man who hasn’t been inside the Octagon for almost two years now. It’s been well documented that the majority of fighters don’t want to tangle with him as a result of just how dangerous his submissions are, but now, Topuria has stepped up to the challenge and is ready to test himself against Hall – putting his undefeated record on the line in the process.

