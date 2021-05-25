Daniel Cormier reflects on his mauling of Dan Henderson at UFC 173: “I love my boy Hendo, but this was crazy”

UFC legend Daniel Cormier reflected on his mauling of Dan Henderson at UFC 173, saying that “I love my boy Hendo, but this was crazy.”

In what was his fourth UFC bout at the time, and his second fight at 205lbs, Cormier took on Henderson in the co-main event of UFC 173: Barao vs. Dillashaw in May 2014. In what was a complete mauling, Cormier was able to throw Henderson to the floor with an incredible slam. Seven years after the fight and Cormier posted a throwback video on his social media where he reminisced about one of the best victories of his MMA career.

I love my boy Hendo, but this was crazy . Throwback to UFC 173 2014 pic.twitter.com/EcOPeGERwT — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 25, 2021

The win over Henderson via third-round technical submission (rear-naked choke) was exactly what Cormier needed in order to earn his first UFC light heavyweight title shot against then-champion Jon Jones. Seven months after smashing Henderson, Cormier took on Jones at UFC 182 in January 2015 and lost a unanimous decision in his bid to become the 205lbs champion. However, after Jones was stripped of the title, Cormier ended up fighting Anthony Johnson and won the vacant belt not long afterward in May 2015.

Cormier had an incredible MMA career as both a heavyweight and a light heavyweight, but looking back, his most complete performance at 205lbs might very well be this fight against Henderson, where he showed off his amazing wrestling skills and strength and also his improved striking. It was the breakout showing that he needed to show the world that he was ready to fight for the UFC light heavyweight title and he got the job done in impressive fashion over Henderson, who was one of the toughest fighters of all time.

What was your favorite memory from the Daniel Cormier vs. Dan Henderson fight at UFC 173?