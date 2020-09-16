Ryan Garcia says he wants to “beat the sh*t” out of Henry Cejudo

Undefeated lightweight boxing star Ryan Garcia says that he wants to “beat the sh*t” out of former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo.

Cejudo recently retired from MMA following a TKO win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249, but he has been active in his retirement calling out MMA fighters and boxers, including Garcia. Both Cejudo and Garcia have been going back-and-forth in interviews over the last few months, making their feelings known about each other. Both men do not like one another, and both men are interested in a potential MMA fight or boxing match.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Garcia was asked about “The Messenger,” and the 22-year-old phenom didn’t mince words, telling TMZ he wants to “beat the sh*t” out of Cejudo.

“Oh yeah, I’m going to drop him one day for sure. I’m going to beat the sh*t out of him,” Garcia said.

Garcia said that Cejudo has a big mouth and that’s the reason he wants to fight him.

“No, there hasn’t (been talk about a contract yet). But if anybody that I want to beat up from the MMA world, it’d have to be him. I don’t like him. He just talks too much sh*t. He’s too much of a sh*t talker,” Garcia said.

Garcia has numerous challenges available to him in the boxing world, but Cejudo would arguably be the biggest name that he could fight right now. Of course, Cejudo isn’t a professional boxer, so if these two do meet, Garcia would have a big advantage if their match took place in boxing. Then again, if these two rivals do eventually meet, it could potentially even be in an MMA fight, though Garcia obviously doesn’t have the wrestling to stack up with Cejudo. Either way, it’s clear there is bad blood here between them.

Would you like to see Ryan Garcia vs. Henry Cejudo fight?