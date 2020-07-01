Henry Cejudo tells “padded record” Ryan Garcia to “sign the contract and prepare to bend the knee”

Henry Cejudo has told Ryan Garcia to sign the contract after the undefeated boxer called him out.

Garcia is currently 20-0 as a professional while also being the WBC silver lightweight champion. Yet, the 21-year-old took shots at Cejudo and Dillon Danis in a recent interview with ESPN.

“The only time I’ve seen him was the fight that he had [against Dominick Cruz], when the UFC came back,” Garcia said of Cejudo. “I actually liked his hands a little bit. I wrote him a message. I was like ‘hey man, you’re pretty good, don’t retire, just keep going.’ I ended p tweeting that and he ended up going crazy. I’m like ‘I didn’t even call you out, my guy.’ All I said was ‘yo, how would he do in a fight against me?’ cause I thought his hand were good. He took it the wrong way, so I mean, now I’m going to have to knock him out. He’s a cool dude, but I’m going to knock him out.”

The recently retired, Henry Cejudo was quick to see that and told Garcia to sign the contract. “Triple C” also took aim at the 21-year-old’s record.

I don’t know who has a more padded record you are that dirt Q-tip you Oscar De La Hoya wannabe. Sign the contract @kingryang and prepare to bend the knee to your king! 🖊 – Triple C 🥇🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/oPD9pEyB4v — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 30, 2020

“I don’t know who has a more padded record you are that dirt Q-tip you Oscar De La Hoya wannabe. Sign the contract [Ryan Garcia] and prepare to bend the knee to your king! – Triple C,” Cejudo wrote on social media.

Recently, Garcia has had a feud with Golden Boy Promotions and his promoter Oscar De La Hoya over his pay and not promoting him enough. So, he talked about getting into MMA and fighting Cejudo or Dillon Danis which the callout came from.

If Garcia and Cejudo were to box, there is no question Garcia would be a massive favorite, and likely to win. He has insane speed and power. But, if they meet inside the Octagon, Triple C would likely take him down and dominate him on the ground.

So, for now, a fight between Ryan Garcia and Henry Cejudo is unlikely, but weirder things have happened in combat sports.

Would you be interested in seeing Ryan Garcia fight Henry Cejudo?