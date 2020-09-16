Alexander Volkanovski denies UFC has offered him the Henry Cejudo fight

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has denied that the UFC has offered him a fight against rival Henry Cejudo.

Volkanovski most recently competed at UFC 251 on Fight Island, where he won a controversial split decision over Max Holloway to keep his featherweight title. In the two months since then, Cejudo has been all over social media chirping Volkanovski and looking to fight him. The UFC has not yet booked Volkanovski for his next fight, leading to fans and media speculating that Cejudo could potentially jump the line and get it.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Volkanovski denied that he has been offered a fight against Cejudo. The champ says that he isn’t particularly interested in fighting Cejudo over the other top 145lbs contenders, though he would take the fight if the UFC wanted it.

“It’s funny, I have a laugh about it, but I don’t know how people are taking it, if they really think that I’m not signing some contract that supposedly I’m meant to sign. No one has talked to me about this at all, except Cejudo. I just keep seeing him begging, absolutely begging Dana White to give him a shot,” Volkanovski said.

“It’s the cringe, what are you going to do? If it was going to ever happen, it had to be before. Now, look at the division. We got all these guys that are fighting for the No. 1 contender (spot),” continued Volkanovski.

“For me to take a fight later this year with Cejudo, it just does not make sense. Again, I want the No. 1 contenders, but if the UFC just really did push that on me, alright fine. I’ll whoop his ass then I can take on a No. 1 contender. But again, that’s not me. I want to be the type of champion that takes on No. 1 contenders.”

Do you hope to see Alexander Volkanovski fight Henry Cejudo?