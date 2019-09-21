Russian female hockey player credits her performance in on-ice brawl to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Russian female hockey player Maria Pugina credited her performance in an on-ice brawl to current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The 21-year-old Dinamo St. Petersburg defender, Pugina, posted a video of a recent scuffle involving players of the Russian Women’s Hockey League (WHL) to her official Instagram page (via RT.com).

As seen in the video below, things got heated between players from Dinamo and SKSO Yekaterinburg following some controversial activities taking place at the side of the goalie net. That is when Maria Pugina channeled her inner Khabib Nurmagomedov and began dropping some serious ground and pound.

Maria Pugina captioned the video with following: “Научилась у @khabib_nurmagomedov 😂😂 #⚪️🔵#”

Translation: “I learnt that from Khabib Nurmagomedov 😂😂”

Maria Pugina and the Dinamo’s not only won the battle but also the war, as they went on to defeat the SKSO 4-1 that evening in Russia.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2RzERjAuvf/

As for the UFC’s undefeated lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, ‘The Eagle’ was most recently seen in action earlier this month in Abu Dhabi, where he scored a third round submission victory over Dustin Poirier.

The win improved his overall record to 28-0 in mixed martial arts.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is expected to square off with former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson in his next bout, but nothing has been made official by the promotion as of this time.

During his illustrious career, Nurmagomedov has scored victories over Gleison Thibau, Abel Trujilo, Pat Healy, Rafael dos Anjos, Michael Johnson, Edson Barboza, Al Iaquinta and the aforementioned Dustin Poirier.

Despite having cleaned out most of the division, the undefeated Russian still has yet to face ‘El Cucuy’, Justin Gaethje, and some other dark horses in the lightweight division.

Who would you like to see current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defend his title against in his next Octagon appearance? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 21, 2019