Georges St-Pierre considers Khabib Nurmagomedov a ‘legacy fight’

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre is seemingly happily retired. That being said, the Canadian MMA legend also seems to be keeping the door open to a comeback.

Speaking to TSN recently, St-Pierre explained that he’d return for an easy payday, or for a fight that positively impacts his legacy — like a showdown with undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“If I have to pick whoever I want, I’ll pick the easiest fight possible and I’ll run away with the $50 million,” St-Pierre joked (transcript via MMA News). “If I want the legacy fight, Khabib is the man to beat right now. He’s the best fighter in the world right now to me. Undefeated and he hasn’t shown any kind of weakness. Nobody has ever come close to solving the puzzle, so that’s why it was very interesting for me.”

Nurmagomedov, of course, has been campaigning for a fight with St-Pierre some time. Not even the Canadian’s retirement has curbed the Russian champion’s ambition.

“Georges already was welterweight champion and middleweight champion, and I know if he comes back he wants to fight in lightweight championship,” Nurmagomedov said in his own recent interview with TSN. “He can make weight, he’s not very big. He’s like 190 195 [pounds]. A lot of lightweights [weigh] more than him. I think he can make weight and it’s going to be a great fight if I fight with him, if I defend my title with him. For legacy, even for him, even for me, it’s going to be a great fight.”

Do you think we’ll ever witness a fight between Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov? Who do you think would win this dream matchup?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/24/2019.