Ronda Rousey slams “f**king ungrateful” WWE fans, shuts down full-time pro wrestling return

Former UFC bantamweight champ Ronda Rousey loves pro wrestling, but she won’t be making a full-time return to the WWE ring.

Why? Because committing to a wrestling career takes a ton of energy, and apparently, the fans are a little unappreciative.

Rousey shut down any possibility of wrestling full-time during an appearance on Wild Ride With Steve-O, slamming WWE fans in the process.

“I love the WWE,” Rousey said of her WWE run (h/t ProWrestlingSheet). “I had such a great time. I love all the girls in the locker room. But I was doing basically part-time and I was away from home 200 days out of the year, and when I did get home, I was so sleep deprived cause you just don’t have time to lay down.”

“So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family?” Rousey continued. “But, instead I’m spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f**king ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me?

“I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there,” Rousey concluded. “But, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F**k these fans, dude.’

“My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, ‘Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can … fly little birds, fly! I’m going f**king home!’ And that was basically it.”

Prior to her run in the WWE ring, Ronda Rousey enjoyed a lengthy reign atop of the UFC women’s bantamweight division. She’s widely considered one of the most influential fighters in UFC history.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/10/2020.