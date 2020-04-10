Ray Borg reacts to UFC 249 fight cancelation, sends message to his doubters

Ray Borg is one of many fighters who expected to compete at UFC 249, but will now have to make other plans.

On Thursday, UFC President Dana White announced to ESPN that, despite his very best efforts, UFC 249 has been canceled due to difficulties associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on Twitter on Thursday evening, Borg reacted to the news of UFC 249’s cancelation and sent a message to fans who doubted he’d make weight for his planned bantamweight fight with Marlon Vera (to remind, Borg has missed weight on several occasions previously).

See what Borg had to say below:

Thanks @danawhite for going threw hell and back to make this event happen, also thanks to my man @AliAbdelaziz00 for always providing me with opportunities to provide for my family. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/yCadoNTQ3E — Ray Borg (@tazmexufc) April 10, 2020

“I was ready to take the risk to support my family and give the fans at home something to watch,” Borg wrote. “They could have made me stay in California quarantined after the fight and I wouldn’t have cared as long as my family was taken care of.

“I had to pay an ophthalmologist extra to give me an eye exam under the table for this event and was about to drive three hours for medicals,” Borg continued. “We all have mouths to feed and I can’t thank Dana enough for giving myself and the other fighters on this card the opportunity to step up and let me provide for our families.

“To all the turds who didn’t think I was going to make weight,” Borg concluded. “I was only a few days out from 135 [pounds].”

What do you think of these comments from Ray Borg? Who would you like to see the former flyweight title challenger fight when the coronavirus pandemic subsides and the UFC gets back to business?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/10/2020.